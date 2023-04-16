EFCC Arrests DSS Officer In Adamawa Accused Of “Collecting Billions To Announce Fake Result In Adamawa”

Advertisement

Information available to 247ureports.com indicates that there is high tension within the government house in Adamawa State. This is as the unfolding electioneering exercise may have lost the remaining integrity it had judging by the numerous elections conducted across the many geo-political regions of Nigeria yesterday [April 15, 2023]. Of particular mention is the supplementary gubernatorial election conducted in Adamawa State – the home State of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP], Alhaji Abubakar Atiku.

The supplemental election between the incumbent Governor [PDP and the challenger [APC] which was scheduled to hold on Saturday April 15, 2023 began without glitches.

The voting process was smooth. The process turned suspicious when the Resident Electoral Commissioner [REC] Barrister Hudu Yunusa took to the stage accompanied by some men of the Nigerian security agency and announced the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress [APC] Senator Aishatu Binani as the winner of the supplementary election – “having scored the highest votes”.

He made the declaration without citing the number of votes, without having concluded the collation process. The collation process was 50% complete when the declaration was made. This action contravened the guidelines of INEC which stipulates the Chief Returning Officer is to announce the winner.

Following the announcement, the INEC headquarters responded nullifying the declaration through a press statement issued through the official INEC tweeter handle by the spokesperson of the INEC, Festus Okoye. The statement requested for the managers of the election process to appear at the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

Meanwhile, security agencies began making arrests. The REC officer was arrested along with other persons. Deputy director of the DSS was arrested and interrogated. The DSS agent claimed to have been part of a syndicate that was paid in billions to rig the elections in favor of the National ruling party, APC.

247ureports.com reached out to the DSS through its spokesperson, Afunaya for confirmation. He did not respond.

Interestingly, immediately following the announcement of the results by the REC, top APC stalwarts began releasing congratulatory messages to the APC gubernatorial candidate. The Minister of State for Labor and Employment, Barrister Festus Keyamo [SAN] congratulated the APC gubernatorial candidate almost immediately the REC made the declaration. The media team of the Governor of Lagos State also released congratulatory messages. Raising suspicious as to whether there was a conspiracy to the quick action by the REC.

