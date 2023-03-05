Gunmen Kill Another Police Officer In Anambra

Advertisement

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that the killing spree targeted primarily at security officials in Anambra State have resumed. This is following a lull in the period leading up to the presidential elections and shortly after the announcement of the results of the said election.

On March 4, 2023, [yesterday] at minutes after 4pm, one of the police officers stationed at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Atani Ogbaru was gun down by suspected unknown gunmen. The police officer – by name – John Ukwa – of the ASP rank was shot and killed instantly as the suspected gunmen attacked the police station.

It is recalled the Atani police station have been attacked by unknown gunmen on two other occasions – of which casualties were recorded.

Security operatives suspect the attacks are being perpetuated by Eastern Security Network [ESN].

