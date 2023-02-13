Breaking! Mob sets suspected robber ablaze in Anambra

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Onitsha

A yet-to-be-identified man, suspected to be an armed robber, was, on Monday, captured and set ablaze by angry mob in Anambra State.

Although our reporter could not ascertain the authenticity and the date of the jungle justice, it was gathered that the incident happened at Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

This was corroborated by a video currently trending online, which shows the fire-engulfed suspect as he stood from the spot he was lighted, strugglingly running around and calling for help, while many, including bus drivers were avoiding him from coming closer to them, to avoid giving them a share of the raging fire.

After a short while of his struggle, some of the youths who lighted him ended up the whole drama by pushing him down to the spot, decapacitating him and also also throwing up more tires on him, while many others at the scene watched and videoed him, as gradually burnt to his last breath.

Efforts to get the reactions of the Spokesperson of the state’s Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, was unsuccessfully, as was yet to respond to the questions asked, as at the time of this publication.

More details later…

Watch the video below: