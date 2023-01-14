[Update] Breaking News: Gunmen Attack Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere’s House In Akokwa

Advertisement

Updated version:

Some unidentified armed men today set ablaze the Akokwa home of Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

In a video of the attack currently in circulation, the building and all the vehicles parked inside the compound was set ablaze.

There are however no report of any loss of lives. It is however not clear yet whether Ugochinyere or any member of his family was in the building during the attack

Ugochinyere who is the Spokesman for CUPP and PDP candidate for the House of Representatives incurred the wrath of the state government after he revealed an alleged plot by the government to rig next month election.

–

Previous version

Reports reaching 247ureports reveal that the home of Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere in Akokwa is under attack by some unknown person’s.

A source who is very close to the politician confirmed to 247ureport adding that the state commissioner of police has been informed of the situation.

He said “Ikenga’s home is under attack that’s what we are trying to manage. We have informed the Commissioner of Police and he has promised to alert his men in Akokwa to find out what is happening ”

Ugochinyere has been having a running battle with the state government after he revealed plans by the Uzodinma administration to rig this year’s election.

Last month some gunmen attacked his supporters thankfully he was not in any of the vehicles. That attack came few days after he was warned by a government official in the state not to return to Owerri.