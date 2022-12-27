Zenith Bank fingered in alleged N70trn Stamp Duty scandal

Advertisement



One Zenith Bank account had 5 BVN numbers

Strange number, name used to receive alerts

Zenith Bank has been heavily linked to the brewing N70 trillion Stamp Duty scandal allegedly perpetrated by a syndicate of high-profile Nigerians in the Presidency, Central Bank of Nigeria, 17 commercial banks and other persons and corporates.

Court papers singled out Zenith as the chief beneficiary of what has been described as one of the biggest financial heists in the 4th Republic.

In the course of investigation to ascertain the culpability of some key actors and volume of money allegedly stolen, several banks and accounts were monitored.

Of all the accounts and banks investigated, the most curious was an account purportedly operated by one Okam Eze Ezenna.

However, investigators were shocked to notice that rather use the phone number of the said Ezenna to receive alerts in accordance with basic banking rules, alerts on the said account were routed to the phone number of one Okoro Comfort to receive alert up till this year, 2022.

Another shocker on the said account is that rather than have one Bank Verification Number (BVN) attached to the account, the said Zenith Bank account had five BVN numbers, namely; 22173355534, 22376914983, 22193440291, 22367697055, 22235680190, attached to it.

On investigation, the said lady was said to have denied any knowledge of such accounts, according to court papers.

Investigators said they were shocked that Zenith Bank could allow multiple BVN on one account which is contrary to the provision of the law and against the spirit and letter of banking rules in modern Nigeria.

The expose on the Stamp Duty scam started in January 2021 when some whistle blowers had through due diligent investigation unearthed a series of accounts numbering 29 and situated in 17 banks within Nigeria which were suspected to house looted and hidden funds totalling over 70 trillion naira.

As required by law, the services of a law firm, Ndarani [SAN] & Co. Solace law Chambers was engaged.

Armed with this information, the Chambers approached the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) for a mandate to go ahead with investigation which was granted him through his solicitors. The nod to commence probe was granted with a proviso; to report back to the AGF office monthly /periodically on progress made as stated in the mandate letter.

With the conviction that these suspicious accounts were most likely ran by some Agencies, Ministries and probably Institutions of Public Policy, the investigator went further to equally approach other distinguished offices of jurisdiction; the Ministry of Finance, Budget and Economy planning; the Accountant General of the Federation; for a prompt mandate to proceed as a matter of emergency to recover these suspected slush funds for the collective well-being of the country and better still, as an addition to the integrity around the fight against institutional corruption by the Buhari government.

Thus armed with this mandate, the Solicitor Ndarani & Co proceeded with investigation and in August 2021, a suit with no: FHC/L/CS/968/2021, was filed at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, presided by Hon. Justice P.O Lifu against 17 banks namely Zenith Bank Plc, Polaris Bank Plc, Citi Bank Ltd, Stanbic Ibtc Bank Plc, Standard Chartered Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc, Union Bank Plc, Unity Bank Plc, Keystone Bank Plc, Heritage Bank Plc, First Bank Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, Eco Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Wema Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc, by the AGF office, directing the 17 Defendant Banks to file an Affidavit of disclosure before the court within 72 hours deposed to by the Chief Compliance officer of each defendant bank on the following account numbers;1012280444, 1012280441, 1012280442, 1012280443,1012280445, 0310000215, 0023293870, 2065764772, 3002365490, 3002385500, 3002001167, 3002001174, 3002001150, 1018980553, 2005942905, 1750027157, 2006367288, 0562014829, 2023346558, 0010213668, 2087399132, 1210538828, 1210527113, 0122891205, 0230718662, 0074582449, 5742004252, 0281556229, 0022974884; and to make such available to the Agent law firm of Ndarani & Co.

However, as days went by, the case suffered several adjournments with some of the actors growing cold feet, while some suspected public institutions, banks and public officials were said to have formed a coalition to frustrate the case.

Honourable Justice Peter Odo Lifu of Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos has adjourned the suit till 6th of March 2023.

The revered Justice presided over the suit marked No: Fhc/L/Cs/968/2021 on the 7th of March 2022 and adjourned to the 31st of March 2022 for ruling before the last adjournment till March next year.

