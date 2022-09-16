Attack: Obi, Chicason, Others Visit Ifeanyi Ubah in Abuja

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor

The Anglican Bishop Of Nnewi Diocese, His Lordship Rt. Rev. Ndubuisi Obi and his wife have visited to commiserate with the Senator representing Anambra South, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, over the recent bloody attack on his convoy by some yet-to-be-identified armed men, which led to the loss of many lives.

While commiserating with Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, the Nnewi Anglican Bishop described the attack as tragic and prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls lost in the gruesome killing. He further reassured Senator Ubah of his prayers and fervent intercessions.

Bishop Ndubuisi condoled with the grieving families of the Senator’s aides and security personnel who were killed in the line of duty and prayed to God to bring succor and consolation to the bereaved.

It will be recalled that Senator Ifeanyi Ubah was attacked on his way back from the Anglican Diocesan Synod at Ozubulu, Anambra State last Sunday being; September 11, 2022.

In the same vein, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah was also visited by Nnewi born industrialist and business tycoon; Chief Sir Alex Chika Okafor, CEO of Chicason Group of companies and A-Z Oil. Chief Sir Chika Okafor extended his heartfelt commiseration to Senator Ubah and the families of the deceased while asking God to grant the lost souls eternal rest.

In response, Senator Ubah expressed gratitude to the the Nnewi Anglican Bishop and Chicason Boss for their visit and prayed God to bless and guide them.