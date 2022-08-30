Protest: Community Blocks Anambra Government House over Leadership Crisis

Advertisement

From Chuks Collins, Awka

A group of community folks under the aegis of Nkerehi Progressive Union with headquarters at Nkerehi Townhall, in Orumba South council of Anambra state early this afternoon (Tuesday) besieged the State Governor’s office in Awka in protest for what they described as “attempt by the Hon Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Collins Tony Nwabunwanne to perpetrate illegality in Nkerehi Traditional Institution…”

In their written text to the Governor, signed by the President General, Chief Eric Igwike and Secretary General, Joseph Anulobi copy of which was given out to journalists who spoke to them at the gate of the Government House, the community expressed displeasure with the alleged conduct of the Commissioner, “..for dabbling into the Nkerehi, Umuchukwu crisis which has taken a number of lives and properties without living up to his promise to us to formally set up a panel to critically look into the crisis and recommend a lasting solution”.

According to Anulobi, “Unfortunately the promise was never kept till date.

“We were disturbed to learn from grapevine of alleged plans by Nwabunwanne to issue a certificate of Recognition to one Kenny Maduka whose lineage was traced to a migrant parentage who came to settle in our midst about three decades ago.

“During the visit to the Commissioner on May 10,2022 and our petition dated July 1,2022 provided detailed documented processes with which we collectively elected and presented our Igwe-elect -Chief Mathias Chidozie Anyadiegwu, in January 2020.”

Delving a little into chronological details of events, Anulobi pointed out that the late traditional ruler (Igwe), Michael Ukaegbu was Dr Godwin Maduka’s direct maternal uncle from same village.

He argued that it was from all logic immoral for Maduka who was yet to wriggle out of failed attempt to unilaterally change the community’s name from Nkerehi to Umuchukwu, to now dabble into foisting his sibling, Kenneth on the community as Igwe of Nkerehi/Umuchukwu.

The bundle of documents laid out all the stages including some of the court cases, petitions, accusations and denials.

The wailing community men and women numbering above one hundred who protested at the Anambra Government House bore placards denouncing the Commissioner for Local Government’s alleged attempt at awarding the traditional stool to “an unqualified person”. They cried and literally drew tears from the eyes of passers-bye and observers, as they cried and cried, urging Gov Chukwuma Soludo to intervene.

Mr Kingsley Nkuma, the Chief Security Officer to the Governor who received them, commended their matured reasoning in coming peacefully to the Governor for him to intervene. He collected their letter of petition, placards and video record of the live oral on-the-spot presentation to be given to the Governor.

He urged them to remain peaceful, that once the materials get to the Governor, he would intervene.