₦9m For Grab As Police Declare Nine Persons Wanted in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Police Command has declared nine persons wanted in the state over some criminal activities bordering on cultism, killing of security men in Ifite Awka, sponsoring of cultism in the state, among other crimes.

The lists of wanted persons, which came in picture forms, also contain the various crimes perpetrated by each of them, while also promising a one million naira (₦1,000000) reward to anyone who volunteers or offers relevant information that can lead to the arrest of anyone person among them, making it a total of nine million naira bounty on the nine suspects.

The names of the wanted persons include: Junior Stamina, Onwa John Nweke Jeff, Ifeanyi Akpa (a.k.a. Pikin), Onyeka Emesuo, Ajibo, Azubuike (a.k.a. Zubby), Ekene Ekemezie (a.k.a. Coins), Uchenna Nwafor (a.k.a. Urch), and Nwanno (a.k.a. Travis).





Police also urge that whoever has any relevant information about the whereabouts of any of the suspects should call: 09055555274 , while also assuring of ultimate confidentiality.