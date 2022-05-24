Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Abubakar Y Suleiman has been declared winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s State Assembly primary election for Ningi Central Constituency.

The Returning Officer of the election declared that the Speaker being an unopposed candidate in the election scored all the 21 votes casted.

Speaking to the cheering crowd that converged at the venue of the election, shortly after the announcement of the result, the Speaker thanked the PDP delegates, party leaders, stakeholders and his constituents for the overwhelming support and confidence reposed in him.

Rt. Abubakar Suleiman pledges to redouble his efforts in bringing the dividends of democracy to his Constituency and the State in general when reelected.

He urged all members of the party and the constituents to work together to ensure the victory of PDP in all elections.