Written by Obinna Akukwe

The Train terrorists who kidnapped Kaduna bound passengers, the night President Buhari used consensus to elect a National Chairman for the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, is waiting for him to declare his consensus Presidential Candidate, before they determine the fate of the captives in their enclave.

I have written a day after the heinous attack on innocent passengers that APC politicians are responsible for the terrorist attacks, and the only condition for them to release the captives is for Buhari to open the political space for free and fair primaries.

I warned that the plot to hoist some persons, specifically Amechi and Emefiele, is viewed with disapproval by these politically sponsored terrorists.

Buhari’s government has tried to negotiate with the terrorists, but all the conditions are delay tactics. The target is the primaries. Kaduna train attack: Life near worthless under APC, Buhari —PDP – Tribune Online

In the first piece titled ‘‘Kaduna Train Attacks: Aggrieved APC Candidates Hit Back at Buhari’ I stated that aggrieved politicians under the ruling APC are responsible for the attacks as a means of reacting to the consensus.

In the second piece titled ‘Kaduna Train Terrorists Working for APC Politicians’ I stated that these captives will not be released till after the APC primaries. I stated thus;

“Interestingly, the terrorists’ have made their demands to the Government. It includes release of their leaders and sponsors in detention, a demand they know that government will not oblige. I It “It therefore concludes that the terrorists are not interested in the release of any hostage because they know that their demand is suicidal to the tactical and technical gains made by the Nigerian security agencies including the military, police, DSS and NIA in the fight against insurgency.

“These hostages will be kept for long and will be deliberately eliminated or dehumanized to spite Buhari, Adamu and the Cabals in government, unsettle their consensus arrangement during the primaries, and throw the race open to everybody”.

warned that the election or selection process should become free and fair in order not to allow for terrorist embarrassment on the nation. I also stated that the terrorists will not release the passengers. It’s almost sixty days, and they have no plan to release them.

In the third piece titled. I hinted that the assurance of President Buhari that the process will be by primaries has gladdened the herats of the terrorists, and they are treating their captives better.

Therefore, Rev Obinna Akukwe counsels President Muhammadu Buhari to handle his consensus plot carefully, with fairness and equity in mind. Anything less than that will be dangerous to the nation. Our intelligence reports show terrible pot to destabilize his last days in office, and render his consensus choice unelectable. Those who ignore the warnings of Rev Obinna Akukwe has tales to tell, no matter how highly placed. The records are there.

The terrorists will also carry provocative attacks on critical infrastructures to make the last days of this administration scandalously inglorious.

The terrorist who kidnapped the innocent passengers should release them, and ask their political sponsors to tackle President Buhari openly on a round table.

(Rev Obinna Akukwe, Cleric, Columnist, Director General, Igbo Mandate Congress IMC, igbomandate@yaoo.com)