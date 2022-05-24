Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng has reiterated the Command’s resolve to weed out the unknown gunmen and other criminal elements terrorizing the state.

CP Echeng stated this in a press conference with newsmen on Monday, where he also expressed serious displeasure and concern over the recent spike on the activities of the gummen in the state.

He utterly condemned and frowned at the recent beheading of a sitting lawmaker in the state, Hon. Okechukwu Okoye and his aide, Mr. Cyril Chiegboka, as well as other such barbaric acts and crimes recently perpetrated by the unidentified gummen. He further commiserated with the families and friends of the victims; and assured that “all leads so-far gathered are being explored with a view to bringing the perpetrators of this senseless crime to justice.”

The Commissioner opined that part of the reasons insecurity appears to be growing in the state, especially in communities under the Anambra South Senatorial Zone and its environs, is the proximity or its boundaries with the neighbouring Imo State, which makes it somewhat easy for people to come in and go out through the area.

“Security agencies are doing something to be able to checkmate these cross-borders and crimes that are being committed in the state,” he assured.

“I also assure you that you are going to hear and see something different about that senatorial zone sooner, because we can no longer sit; we are taking this fight to them; and we believe we are going to win the fight,” he added.

While testifying of how relevant and timely information from a concerned citizen in the state recently helped the Police to know about and mobilize to a scene of an ongoing attack by gunmen in Umunze Community last Monday, where they (the Police) confronted and neutralized four of the gummen and recovered their Hummer Bus; the Police Commissioner underscored the importance of relevant and timely information in winning the battle against the gummen in the state.

He insisted that gunmen are human beings, well-known to their people; and therefore advised Ndị Anambra and the residents of various communities in the state to always help and avail security agencies with every necessary information that will enhance their works and operation in the state.