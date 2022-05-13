Advertisement

Amidst the cries of corona virus induced hardship and economic downturn and delay payment of salaries by several state governments to civil servants, some of the operators of the levers of the state government find themselves dipping their hands in the State kitty in utter heartlessness.

Primus Odili, Chief of Staff to Governor

This is as information made available to 247ureports.com indicates one of the most trusted aide to the Governor of Anambra State – in the person of Primus Odili – who serves as the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Anambra State recently purchase a luxurious home in the United States of America [USA].

On April 22, 2020 – during the peak periods of the corona virus in Nigeria and internationally – during the period of national and international lockdown, the Chief of State, Chief Primus Odili purchased a palatial home at 1804 Terrabrooke Private Court, Brentwood, Tennessee for the exact price of $1,818,718. He purchased the palatial home from Partners in Building of TN LLC through Chuddy Nnodu of Hodges and Fooshee Realty Inc.

The actual picture of the house

The house was purchased under the names of Mrs Maureen C Odili and Primus Odili. Click on the link to see more details of the purchased house. https://www.williamsonhomepage.com/brentwood/just-sold-property-transfers-as-of-april-21-2020/article_3c236bc4-9391-11ea-ae53-83b66d0dad1e.html?fbclid=IwAR3zl_1T4_eBcQxj4jcSe0IzFeE7K0CHfIpgo9a61ZhErsE2cNWOcBiyS04

Screenshot of the homepage showing details of the sale [- see second paragraph below]

The palatial home seats on a 1.1 Arce of compound and has six bath rooms, six bed rooms. The house has an area of 5,575sq ft.

At the time of the purchase, [April 22, 2020] Naira was valued N420 per Dollar. At the rate, $1,818,718 equates to N763,861,560.

Prior to becoming a staff of the Obiano administration, Primus Odili worked as an administrative assistant for a private clinic in Nashville – where he was discharged shortly before his return to serve the Obiano administration – initially at the capacity of Special Assistant on Special Duties. After the successful reelection of Governor Obiano, he was appointed the Chief of Staff. He is considered Man-Friday to the Governor. He is the closest man to the Governor.

It is not certain the Governor is aware of the purchase of the home – or the corrupt activities of his Chief of Staff.

Two years ago, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission [EFCC] had previously invited Primus Odili over allegations of financial misappropriation – and may have detained him. The anti-graft agency investigated him but till date the Ibrahim Magu led EFCC have yet to finalize on the investigations.

See more: https://www.redfin.com/TN/Brentwood/1804-Terrabrooke-Ct-37027/home/109773471#public-records