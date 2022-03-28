Advertisement

Information available to 247ureports.com obtained from competent sources within the All Progressive Congress [APC] and the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] indicate that one of the presidential aspirants of the PDP and a one-time vice president of the federal republic of Nigeria in the person of Alhaji Abubakar Atiku may be a “mole” within the leadership echelons of the PDP. Atiku is reported to be a presidential aspirant under the PDP banner.

Atiku has refused to cooperate with the leadership of the PDP in ensuring the process of presenting a presidential candidate for the presidential election of 2023. “He is determined to sabotage the process” said a member of the party who explained that Atiku believes the PDP must “bow” to him and that “he is bigger” than the party. “He dictates to the party”.

A group of northern leaders who have been holding talks with northern aspirants have been making calculated efforts to streamline the number of aspirants to one – so as to achieve unity of purpose and sincerity in the consensus discussions. The northern leaders which include personalities as T. Y. Danjuma among other retired military personnel have been able to get the listening ears of Bukola Saraki, Bala Mohammed, Aminu Tambuwal and others. Atiku had refused to entertain the concept of consensus candidate for the PDP – and have refused to meet with the northern elders for a meeting.

“And we just observed that since Atiku lost the election against President in 2019, he has never criticized any of the numerous Buhari administration’s failed policies, or even comment on the numerous failures of the administration. And, Atiku is supposed to be the leader of the PDP.”

Alhaji Abubakar Atiku had served under the PDP banner as the vice president of Nigeria during the Olusegun Obasanjo presidency between 1999 and 2007 – and had made several efforts at becoming the elected president of Nigeria but failed repeatedly. He had tried under the PDP and failed. He also contested alongside the then aspirant Muhammadu Buhari under the APC and failed. Shortly after his failed attempt at the APC, he returned to the PDP. He paired up with a former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi in 2019. They also failed in the effort.

It is understood Atiku may have opted to sabotage the presidential preparations of the PDP simply to halt the possibility of selecting a consensus candidate that may not be him. He had pledged on destroying the party’s ability to grab the presidency, if denied the presidential ticket.

To this extent, Atiku is reported by sources to have launched efforts at reaching the body within the PDP reviewing the zoning of presidential tickets to influence them to zone the ticket to the south east – should the pendulum continue to swing against him. For this reason, he instructed Mr. Peter Obi to purchase presidential nomination forms – which Atiku paid for. Interestingly, following Peter Obi’s purchase and declaration, he disclosed that he was instructed by Atiku to declare for the presidential race.

This is as Atiku is fully aware that Peter Obi has a very slim chance at winning at the general elections. Atiku’s intentions are to stop and/or destroy the chances of the PDP.

On the part of Peter Obi, he has litany of issues within the PDP in his home State that remains unresolved. He remains the leader of the PDP – on paper. He has not being able to win any meaningful elections for the PDP at his home State – nor was he able to produce a an appreciable lead for the PDP within the southeast during the 2019 presidential elections when he was on the presidential ticket with Abubakar Atiku. He has been referred to as a paper tiger who shines on appearances on television.