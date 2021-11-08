Advertisement

By Dr. Harris Chuma-Odili

The governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress ADC Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo has thrown weight behind Prof Chukwuma Soludo, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA. Nwankpo after consulting widely with his party ADC leadership, elected to support Soludo.

Nwankpo said “Today by 18.46 pm I and my wife Bar. Obiageli Nwankpo spoke with Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, the Gubernatorial Candidate of APGA. Congratulated him for a hard fought election and in fact conceded to him the title of the Next Governor of ANAMBRA State.”

He continued “My dear friend and brother, I have studied the trend of this election and seen clearly that the people of ANAMBRA State want you to lead a deep seated effort to reform and rebuild our State. ANAMBRA State must now become a State run on the basis of the will and desire of our people.”

“I add my voice in calling the people of Ihiala Local Government to rise up and resoundingly end this election by massively voting for Soludo.

“Let there be no doubt that Ihiala LGA Stands where the rest of ANAMBRA State Stands. I further advise you to mount the horse of great leadership and reach out to other candidates with humility and respect so that together we can all stop pressure cooking ANAMBRA State and start rebuilding. Reach to Val Ozigbo who is much loved and to Dr. Andy Uba who has equally fought a hard campaign. Let us together build a state where all men of faith can find comfort and partnership in Christ. Congratulations Odenigbo

“I will vote APGA tomorrow and be assured Ihiala will massively vote APGA tomorrow” Nwankpo concluded

Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo expressed his joy and promised to build a government of reform and to reach out tonite to all the candidates in the race.