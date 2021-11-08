Advertisement



-Sets up screening c’ttee on Int’l Islamic humanitarian organisations

Kano Executive Council has given approval for the completion of the multi-million naira long abandoned Janguza-Durum-Kabo-Karaye Road awarded in 2010.

Contract for the road project, which was initially awarded by the administration of Senator Ibrahim Shekarau at the cost of N3, 424, 010, 877.00 billion had to be reviewed to N7, 020, 139, 700.55 billion, based on the scope of work from two coat layer surface dressing to asphaltic concrete wearing course.

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the outcome of the weekly council meeting held at the Africa House, Government House, Kano.

He said the while the contractor accepted the new price and re-mobilized to site and works progress, the ministry of Works and Infrastructure noted the financial constraint of the state, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic effects on the global economy and re-scope the project from asphaltic concrete surfacing back to two-coat surface dressing and therefore re-scoped the project and put it at the sum of N5, 605, 424, 417.44 billion.

Malam Garba further explained that the council, however, rejected the proposed downward review of project cost which reflected a reduction of over two billion naira in order to allow for the execution of quality job and also to take care of the prevailing escalation in the prices of construction materials.

The commissioner pointed out that the project would be jointly finance between the state government and benefitting local government councils of Kabo, Karaye and Rimin Gado on 50-50 bases contribution.

Malam Garba also announced the council’s ratification of approval for the award of contract for the construction of Ganduje-Landigel-Jalli Road at the cost of N863, 148, 176.40 million.

Another approval, he said, include the sum of N89, 952, 927.65 million for the provision of facial recognition system at both domestic and international wings of Malam Aminu Kano International Airport as part of effort to strengthen security and contend with the global best practices on counter terrorism and detection on highly profiled criminal on watch list.

The commissioner further revealed that the approval has also been given by the council for the award of contract for the provision of flood control measures at Bichi Area Command of the Nigeria Police Force at the sum of N42, 643, 899.58 million.

He said the following approvals were also given by the council for the facilitation of additional structures at Government Secondary School Unguwar Rimi in Tofa local government at the cost of N25, 176, 081.18 million; release of N49, 994, 364.22 million for repairs and renovation of dilapidated structures at Government Secondary School Kiru Yamma in Kiru local government and renovation and repairs of burnt structure caused by fire incidence at Government Science Secondary School Dawakin Kudu at the contract sum of N24, 710, 026.22 million.

The commissioner added that the council has approved the release of N17, 935, 050.00 million to facilitate payment of 2019 book/project allowance for the 350 bonded medical students.

Malam Garba also announced that the council has approved the constitution of a Screening Committee on Humanitarian Activities by International Islamic Religious Foundations operating in the state.

The committee is to produce template on the regulation and operation of such foundations that are being run by some individual Ulama or organizations and making impact on the development of the state in the area of education, water supply, building schools mosques, orphanage welfare and other religious activities.

The state commissioner indicated that the measure would ensure documentation of such organizations for proper monitoring, evaluation and assessment.

Malam Garba said the screening committee would also establish the legitimacy of such international organisations, examine their profile, registration certificates, contacts attachment and source of funding.

The committee is to be co-chaired by the Chief Imam of Kano, Prof. Sani Zaharaddeen while the state commissioner for religious affairs, Dr. Muhammad Tahar Adam will serve as co-chair of the committee.

Other members of the committee representation from the Qadiriyya, IZala and Tijjaniyya sects, the state police command, Department of State Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Vigilante Group.

The rest are Muslim Lawyers Association, Bureau for Land Management, Kano state Urban Planning and Development Authority, Ministries of Justice, Education and that of Health as well as the Emirate Council.