Governor Hope Uzodimma has challenged members of the Imo State House of Assembly to work as a team and trust each other if they want to make the desired impact.

He has also reiterated that he will not interfere in their independence as an arm of government but rather partner with the members on how to serve Imo people better.

Governor Uzodimma spoke Monday night when he received the newly elected Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibe, representing Obowo Constituency, who replaced former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem, on Monday following his removal by his colleagues.

Speaking at the New Executive Chambers, Government House Owerri, Governor Uzodimma urged the lawmakers to work as a team and eschew tendencies that cause division among them.

He congratulated the lawmakers for resolving to elect the Speaker of their choice peacefully without external interference, saying “what happened that resulted into a peaceful and democratic election of the new Speaker is a victory for democracy.”

He called on them to work towards a united House where there will be mutual trust. “Imo State needs a united, functional, effective and efficient House of Assembly that will work towards giving the people the desired dividends of democracy.”

The Governor noted that as a democrat he submits to the doctrine of Separation of Powers, insisting that “when this is fully applied the three arms will surely deliver on their mandate.”

He called on the members to imbibe the spirit of team work, requesting that they “forgive each other and forge ahead.”

Governor Uzodimma also reminded the lawmakers that God is the ultimate decider of what anyone will be in life and, or what position one will occupy as a human being.

He emphasized that all the arms of government must strive to contribute their quota to serve Imo State better, noting that “whether as an Executive, Legislature or Judiciary member if government succeeds it is for all of us, and when it fails they have all failed.”

Governor Uzodimma pleaded with the new Assembly leadership to “forgive the past and forge a new alliance that will make Imo State House of Assembly the best in Nigeria.”

Highlighting the need for an interface between the party in power and the other arms of government, the Governor proposed that the leadership of the All Progressives Congress in Imo State gets more involved and work towards ensuring that a caucus meeting is held monthly with the lawmakers to discuss those things that will take the State to greater heights.

He reassured the Imo House of Assembly members of his willingness to keep every promise he made to them on assumption of office that would help enhance their legislative functions.

“Bring down your eyes and do more work. Whoever that will occupy any position is for a time. The opportunity is always one at a time. Therefore, bring in pragmatism into your work and make legislative business attractive and interesting.”

Governor Uzodimma charged the new Speaker to “go back to the drawing board, reengineer and resuscitate the House of Assembly by carrying every member along for a better productivity to the benefit and well-being of Imo people.”

Presenting the new Speaker to the Governor, the member representing Njaba State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Uju Onwudiwe described him as “a reliable, trusted and experienced member of the House” and that they “promised to work together to achieve a viable House of Assembly.”

Hon. Eddy Obinna representing Aboh Mbaise State Constituency described Rt. Hon. Speaker Kennedy Ibe as a “round peg in a round hole,” assuring that “there will be no more rumbles in the State House of Assembly.”

Also, Hon. Crown Michael Njoku of Ihitte Uboma State Constituency said that all members of the House of Assembly with the exception of very few are fully in support of the emergence of the Speaker and that with Rt. Hon. Ibe on the leadership seat they will now go into serious business and bring out good motions and bills that will move Imo State forward.

In his speech, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibe thanked the Governor for finding time to receive them and prayed God to help him leave up to the expectations of his colleagues and Imo State in general.

He promised that the House under his watch will be “productive, efficient and effective” and that he will not take his unanimous election by his colleagues for granted.

He apologized for the past distractions associated with the House of Assembly and promised a “viable and vibrant House that will support the 3R mantra and assist his Excellency move Imo State to the zenith level.”

Those present at the event were: the Chairman of Imo State APC, MacDonald Ebere, his predecessor, Marcellinus Nlemigbo, Secretary to State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu, Chief of Staff Government House, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. C.O.C Akaolisa, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba and other top government officials.

The Speaker was accompanied by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chyna Amara Iwuanyanwu, the Majority Leader, Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi, the Majority Whip, Hon. Arthur Egwim, the two former Speakers: Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins and Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem were all present.

Also present was the Imo APC Secretary, Engr. Greg Madu.