By Favour Goodness

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) the winner of November 6 governorship election in Anambra.

Soludo polled a total of112,229 votes to defeat his closest rival Mr Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 53, 807 to emerged second.

Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate got a total of 43285 votes to emerge the third position.

Prof. Florence Obi, Returning Officer for 2021 Anambra Governorship election announced in the early hours of Wednesday morning at INEC headquarters, Awka.

Our Correspondent reports that INEC suspended collation of results late Sunday night and declared the exercise inconclusive following none conduct of election in Ihiala area.

The commission however fixed Tuesday November 9 for supplementary election in Ihiala and subsequently reserved 9pm as time for continuation of results collation.

Announcing the final result, Prof. Obi noted that after adding up the results collated from Ihiala, Soludo continued his lead in the election.

She said that Soludo won in 19 out of the 21 Local Government Areas of the State.

Obi listed the areas where Soludo won to include; Dunukofia, Awka South, Oyi, Anaocha, Ayamelum, Anambra East, Idemili South and Onitsha South.

She also stated that the APGA candidate also won in Njikoka, Orumba South, Onitsha North, Idemili North, Ekwusigo, Aguata, and Nnewi South, Orumba North and Ihiala Local Government Areas.

The PDP candidate won in Ogbaru with 3445 votes, APGA scored second while Apc came third in the same council.

Senator Ifeanyi Uba of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) won in his home Local Government, Nnewi North in spite coming a distant fourth in the overall score card with 21261 votes.

The returning officer who doubles as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar said Prof. Chukwuma Soludo having scored the highest number of votes was declared winner of the election.