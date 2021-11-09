Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Supplementary election in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State has recorded one casualty as soldiers patrolling the council area have shot a yet-to-be-identified man.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC declared a supplementary election in the area today after election failed to hold there on Saturday, 6th November while the election held in the remaining 20 local governments.

While the election on Nov. 6 recorded no casualty, but on Tuesday (Today), soldiers from a patrol van reportedly opened fire on commuters hundreds of metres away from the LGA headquarters and one fell, according to an eyewitness.

However, crowd began to form around the man after the soldiers moved a short distance away, this prompted the soldiers to return, firing sporadically again and sending residents scampering for security.

When our Correspondent arrived to the scene, the middle-aged man was no longer there. Multiple witnesses said he had been picked up by the soldiers.