By Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

Among the over 50 persons vying for the Benue’s number seat come 2023 election, the governorship aspirant of the All Progressive Congress, (APC), Mr. Herman Hembe, has said he is the best man for the job.

The Governorship aspirant who has long kicked off consultations with different zones and groups in the bid to realize his ambition, also met with the academia comprising of lecturers from across Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges of Education and Colleges of Health Sciences in Benue State.

Speaking at the event, Hembe, who is currently representing Vandeikya/Ushongo Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, said his vision is to make Benue great again by ensuring it realises its agricultural potentials and becomes an investment destination.

He stated that he is the best man for the job because he has been tested and trusted and his antecedents and track record at the House shows he has been faithful with the little he has been entrusted with over the past 14 years.

According to him, “Benue is rich in agricultural produce including yam, rich, beans, millet, cassava, sesame, citrus, mango to mention a few. Benue has one of Nigeria’s greatest rivers, the River Benue.

“The Benue trough is home to rich mineral resources like limestone, gypsum, coal, uranium, barytes, glass sand, clay, lead-zinc, salt, graphite, mica, kaolin, silver among others. Given the above scenario, Benue is too rich to be poor,” he said.

Hembe who described incessant insecurity and dearth of infrastructural in the state as reasons for lack of investment said when elected come 2023 elections, he will do something so simple it sounds trite.

“I hold conversations across the state and I occasionally listen to nostalgic renditions about the legacies of our founding fathers; Benue Breweries Ltd, Taraku Mills Ltd, among others, now a ghost of what they were.

“Under my watch, we will do what governments are meant to do; provide infrastructure and security of lives and property. We will provide frameworks for investors and regulations for businesses that clearly uphold standards and guarantees profitability for investors. This will be my general strategy for creating private sector jobs.”

He lamented that the near death of infrastructure has made the cost of doing business prohibitive and as such potential investors has to factor alternative energy supply, water, road and security into the cost of production.

He opined that as long as these indices persist, no investment will come to Benue no matter the number of foreign trips government officials embark upon.

The lawmaker therefore pledged to provide the needed infrastructure and the enabling environment for investment for capital flow.

He also promised that when elected, he will proscribe the Local Government Joint Accounts, (JAC), and ensure full autonomy of the local government for proper delivery of democracy dividends to the people.

“I will be granting local government autonomy on day one to make that tier of government viable. That way, the Chairmen can perform their duties effectively.”

He equally pointed out that Benue’s revenue collection is being wrongly collected as “there are numerous revenue points in the state and the proceeds go to wrong persons while the farmers and business men suffer lack of access roads to transport goods and farm products.

“People, farmers in particular, are discouraged from paying taxes because oftentimes, the taxes they pay do not translate to what can be seen physically. The state cannot continue like this,” he said.

He therefore urged the lecturers to rally round him and contribute to his ideas in making the state a better place for all.

The lecturers who took turn to speak made frank and sincere remarks on how Benue could get out of the woods.

Most of the speakers said they have confidence following his track record of performance since his entrance in the House of Representatives urging him to bring same to bear when elected.

One of the lecturers, Professor Gabriel Akume, remarked that the task of leading Benue is one that does not need errand boys but independent minded and progressive hands to move the state to greater heights.”

He urged the law maker to match action with words in delivering dividends of democracy to the Benue people when he gets elected saying the Benue people are wiser and would surely make a good choice.