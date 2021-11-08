Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Government on Monday morning organized a one-day round-table discussion and stakeholder engagement on mandatory monthly environmental sanitation with a target of improving and strengthen the conduct of the exercise in the State.

Declaring the session opened, the State Commissioner for Environment and Housing, Honorable Hamisu Mu’azu Shira expressed optimism that the outcome of theround-table discussion will assist the Ministry and BASEPA in particular in the strategic planning of conducting the environmental sanitation.

The Commissioner said the round-table discussion tagged” maiden monthly environmental sanitation forum in Bauchi State” is part of the current administration’s efforts for Inclusiveness towards improving public health by ensuring clean environment for healthy living, economic growth and prosperity.

Advertisement

He told the participants that the present administration in the state has achieved a lot in environmental sanitation especially with the reactivation of designated waste collection centers, construction of four modern municipal solid waste collection centers and repair of six tipper trucks among others.

Honorable Hamisu Shira appreciated the outstanding contributions of critical stakeholders including the State House of Assembly committee on Environment and security agencies in supporting environmental policies of the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed.

“For us in the Ministry of Environment and Housing and in particular, the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency we are determined to discharging our duties and as such we will not relent in doing all our best to ensure cleanliness of Bauchi State.”

“I urge all the stakeholders here to share their views particularly on the model we are presenting it to you for us to have a policy draft that will be presented to the State Executive Council for endorsement as a reviewed Bauchi State Monthly Environmental Sanitation Policy.”

In a key note address, the Director General of the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency, (BASEPA), Dr Kabir Ibrahim said the monthly environmental exercise was set aside to sensitize the general public on the significance of the environment and it creates avenue for massive environmental cleaning activities among communities, markets and other public places.

Dr Kabir Ibrahim said the exercise also provides opportunity for publicizing Government environmental programmes, policies and emerging environmental issues in the state.

“The main activity in the day is community sensitization, house to house sanitary inspection, restriction of movements, surveillance and monitoring and mobile court operations.”

“First, let me appreciate MEDA for supporting the conduct of this important occasion, and I want to assure you that all your inputs will be considered to enable us achieve the desired objectives for better service delivery.”

On his part, the Chairman, House Committee on Environment, Honorable Musa Wakili Nakwada said his committee will support the state government in initiating environmental laws for the best interest of the state.

Stakeholders at the occasion applauded the foresight of BASEPA for coming up with the initiative and declared their total support to the environmental sanitation exercise in the state.