Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA ,Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senatoe Bala Mohammed Abdulkafir has sworn in New State Grand Khadi, four High Court Judges, Solicitor General Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice and ,16 Special Advisers.,

Governor Bala Commended the state judiciary for ensuring smooth and cordial working relationship with the executive and legislative arm of Government thereby supporting the administration in the state.

Advertisement

The Governor made the commendation while swearing in the new State Grand Khadi of the Sharia court of Appeal and four high court judges as well as 16 newly appointed Special Advisers.

Performing the swearing-in ceremony at the Government House on Monday in Bauchi, Semator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir advised the new Grand khadi to use his wealth of experience to bear indischarging his official duties as the grand khadi.

He said that the Grand Khadi should exhibit examplary leadership qualities by carrying along all the other Khadis in the scheme of things for the development of the state and work towards ensuring quick dispensation of justice in the state.

The Governor said that even though members of the judiciary have been living up to the expectations of the people, there are some of them that have been abusing their privileged positions by engaging in unwholesome activities in the discharge of their duties.

He pointed out that the development was driving the name of the judiciary in the mud, hence the need to reverse the ugly trend in the interest of justice and fairness.

Governor Bala said , “As the saying goes, justice delayed is justice denied.The replacement and the increase in the number of judicial officers in the state judiciary system will therefore ensure speedy dispensation of justice.As a democrat, I believe in the rule of law which among other things, is to ensure equality before the law, irrespective of socio-economic status of anyone”



He said that, “The task before the newly sworn in judicial officers is enormous, but indeed surmountable, they sould discharge their duties with the fear of Allah, putting into consideration their integrity and reputation” .

He urged them to abide strictly by the provision of the constitution and other relevant laws saying, .”I need not tell them to watch their private conduct and utterances because their connection to failure will create a perception that will affect the outcome of whatever they will do in their various offices” .

Governor Bala said that the legislative, executive and judiciary arms of the state government has shown great understanding and cooperation without compromising thier independency, stressing that this has assisted in delivering the dividend of democracy to the people.

The Governor urged the newly appointed special Advisers to bring in, their wealth of experience in the discharge of their duties, pointing out that their role is to advise the government in the areas they have been assigned to do so and work with the officials of thier respective ministries, departments and agencies, adding that they should not allow their personal interest to override their official responsibilities, but serve the interest of the people of the state.



Responding on behalf of all those sworn in, the new grand Khadi, Umar Ahmed Limam thanked the state government for the appointments, saying that they will justify the confidence reposed on them by ensuring that they carry out their duties in the fear of God and dispense justice with all fairness and equity.

He commended the administration of governor Bala Mohammed for the support it has been given to members of the judiciary in the state through various appointments such as the recent additional appointment of four new Khadis for the Sharia courts and a high court judge in the state.

The oath of office and allegiance was administered by the State Chief Judge, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar.