Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Soldiers have barred the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Sen. Victor Umeh from entering Ihiala Local Government headquarters in the ongoing supplementary election of Anambra gubernatorial poll.

The prevention of Umeh from entering the council headquarters, it was gathered, was an order by an army commander securing the area with soldiers as the supplementary election began across the wards and polling units in the area.

Advertisement

It would be recalled that the November 6 governorahip election in Anambra state was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday.

A supplementary election is being held in 20 electoral wards and 16 polling booths with 148, 407 registered voters in Ihiala LGA only.

Umeh is APGA’s state agent for the governorship election. He arrived at the LG HQ around 10:30 am in the company of other party members, but was turned back by the army commander.

“You are not supposed to be here,” the military officer screamed at Umeh who said he was at the LG HQ “to ensure things go well”.

“You are a state agent, not an LGA agent,” the senior military officer responded to Umeh.

The Anambra election is expected to be concluded on Tuesday.

Chukwuma Soludo, the APGA candidate, is leading the pack with 103,946 votes while Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) trails behind with 51,322 votes