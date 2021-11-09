Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Confusion and fears in the Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra state on Tuesday as suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) engaged the police for over three hours at Osumoghu junction, during the Supplementary Governorship Elections in the state.

The development forced joint security operatives to block the Osumoghu junction bordering Imo state.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspected Biafran agitators aimed at disrupting the poll in Anambra state.

When one of our correspondents monitoring the poll in Ihiala ran into the avalanche of security operatives, he was ordered back.

“Find yourself out of this place. Your brothers (suspected IPOB members) have engaged here for over three hours.

“Some of them are still inside the forest. Just find your way out of this place for your safety,” a police man stated.

Efforts to get the police authorities to confirm the incident did not yield any results as their phone lines continued to indicate not available.