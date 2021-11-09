Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

CP Echeng Echeng, the Commissioner of Police in Anambra state, says adequate security deployment has been made to ensure that the 2021 Anambra governorship supplementary election in Ihiala Local Government Area was hitch free.

Echeng who spoke at the Uzoakwa Headquarters of Ihiala while monitoring the situation said there was no cause for alarm.

“We have made our deployment, it is very robust and we are confident that we are going to conduct elections in every location that we are supposed to have elections in Ihiala today.

“We are not saying that there is no fear, there is fear everywhere as far as Anambra is concerned but we have had elections in 20 Local Government Areas, this is just one Local Government Area.

“With what we have on ground including the Police, Army, NSCDC, DSS and others, we are going to handle the situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, there were still undeployed election materials yet to leave the Local Government Secretariat as at noon.

Mr Tony Onwuasanya, an Electoral Officer on duty said there were areas where electoral personnel refused to go to for security reasons.

Onwuasanya identified the area as Lilu, Isseke, Orsumoghu, Ubuluisiuzo, Mbosi and Azia.

He said he had to escalated the situation.

Also, an official of the National Youths Service Corps had alleged that some corps members who were made available for the election were being replaced by non corps members.

The official said the scheme deployed 1,000 corps to INEC for the Ihiala election but regretted that most of them where stranded and still loitering at the Secretariat.

She insisted that the trained corps members must be deployed and paid.