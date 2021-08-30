Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

One of the leading Nigerian financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc has sacked over 200 workers via text messages.

An investigation revealed that the bank has been silently sacking staff a few weeks after they were invited for “training” across the Federation through message (mail), with the subject “Services no longer required”.

In July, some employees of the bank woke up to a message (letter) announcing their selection for training.

However, upon attending the training, they returned home, as employees received mail messages indicating they no longer work for the bank in August.

One of the staff affected by the purge in a letter, named “Gbenga Adewale”.

An affected staff of the bank in Sokoto state, who pleaded not to be named said all those affected by the purge were only paid 3 months salary of N210, 000, N200,000.

An insider, however, said the sack was necessitated by the need to cut down overhead costs amid the worsening economy in the country even as he ruled out any issue of financial distress in the bank.

Majority of the affected staff put in between 10 years, 15 years and 23 years in the service of the Fidelity before they were thrown out in a most brazen manner.

The staff sacked are lamenting on what to do with N210,000 in these harsh economic environment after working tirelessly for the bank for over 15 years.

““None of us knew what the training was about. But since it was from the bank, we attended and were taught how to become POS operators. I attended the training at Lagos Chamber of Commerce, Ikeja, weeks later we were relieved from work and paid 210k,” a staff said.

An investigation showed that a driver was sacked and he was paid close to N1 million.

“Whereas a driver who was disengaged recently got over One Million Naira as his severance allowance while we that worked for higher number of years were paid a meagre sum of N210,000”, one of the victims lamented.

The message, which ended the careers of over 200 Nigerians in the bank and added them to the ever-growing ranks of jobless persons in the country reads:

“We regret to inform you that your services are no longer required effective August 4, 2021.”

“Please be aware that you will be given first consideration for future roles with any of our various clients should the opportunity arise. However, you shall still be held accountable for any act of omission or commission traceable to you and relating to the time you spent with us and/or our clients”

“Kindly ensure that all documents/properties belonging to our client are handed over to authorized personnel before your expected payment”

“We wish you best of luck in your future endeavour.”

Meanwhile, all channels to hear from Fidelity Bank on the reason for the staff disengagement proved abortive as at press time.