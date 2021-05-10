Advertisement

Abia government has condemned the attack launched by hoodlums on the Mike Okiro Police Station, located along the Umuahia-Uzoakoli Road, in Umuahia North Local Government Area (LGA).

Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, the Commissioner for Information, made this known in a press statement on Sunday in Umuahia.

Okiyi-Kalu said that “on Sunday, at about 09.45 hours, the Mike Okiro Police Station, located along Umuahia-Uzoakoli Road, close to Ubani market, was attacked by hoodlums,who came in a bus, 2 Sienna mini vans and 3 motorcycles.

“While two vehicles, two motorcycles, stationeries and office equipment inside the police station were set on fire, there were no human casualties or loss of weapons.

Advertisement

“Following security review of credible intelligence, officers at the station were evacuated and relocated three weeks earlier.

Okiyi-Kalu said “The Government of Abia State condemns, in its totality, the attacks on security agents and facilities across the country,” warning those responsible for the attacks that they will certainly not escape the long arms of the law as “our security architecture in the State is robust enough to bring them to justice.”

He expressed dismay over the attacks on security agents, especially the Nigeria Police Force, adding that this would constitute danger for everyone in the society.

Okiyi-Kalu called on the citizens and leaders to come together and evolve strategies that would bring an end to such needless and mindless acts of attacking security agents and facilities.

He said that the destruction of security facilities would create more problems than solutions, adding that venting one’s grievances and agitating for redress as provided for in our constitution is more effective than taking laws into one’s hands.

He urged the people of Abia to remain law abiding and maintain vigilance as they go about their normal businesses, and advised them to observe the curfew hours of 8.00pm to 6.00am.

Okiyi-Kalu said that the state government would deploy every necessary resource in ensuring the safety of the residents and visitors in Abia, as well as bring criminal elements to justice swiftly.

He added that the government had directed all relevant agencies involved in enforcing the ongoing curfew to continue to exempt members of the public on essential duties from the curfew.