Advertisement

Against the denial by Governor Masari of having paid the abductors of the schools boys in return for their freedom, the President of the federal republic of Nigeria, General Muhammadu Buhari has contradicted the Governor in an NTA video where he confirms that the abductors were settled – The President said the abductors were settled at the 50second mark.

Stay tuned

President Buhari reacts to the release of Kankara School Boys. Renew his administration's resolve to ensure safety of lives and property. pic.twitter.com/NwJYitGuyP — NTA News (@NTANewsNow) December 18, 2020

Already, there is unconfirmed news of a $4million payment to the abductors. It came be recalled that the abductors released the 344boys without the Nigerian military firing a single shot. According to Governor Masari, the abductors willfully and freely released the abductors at no cost to the federal government.