Adam Nuru, the Chief Executive Officer of First City Monument Bank, FCMB could be sent to seven years in jail for doctoring a bank statement belonging to a clergy known for fronting for Ibrahim Mustafa Magu, the former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

In April, DENISAURUS News exclusively revealed that Prophet Emmanuel Omale, who leads Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministries International, Abuja, travelled together to Dubai in March to scout for choice properties for Mr Magu.

The report stated that the Kogi-born clergy was a front for the former EFCC boss, who was arrested and is being investigated for diverting asserts and billions of ₦aira.

DENISAURUS News reported exclusively in 2016 that Mr Magu was cutting dodgy deals and not fully declaring assets recovered from suspects.

At the time, a popular blogger who published the report written by the editor of this paper was arrested by Mr Magu.

This claims have now been confirmed by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who advised President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Mr Magu for diversion of assets, insubordination, among all other charges.

Mr Magu, dubbed a “perennial offender,” and a liability to the fight against corruption, is said to have fronts who serves as proxies.

This paper, that had published extra charges brought by the DSS againt Mr Magu days before it was read on the floor of the senate, named Prophet Omale as one of those fronts.

At the time, Prophet Omale and Mr Magu, pleaded for the news stories to be removed from the website.

However, the paper refused to take down the news story, stating that “fighting corruption,” was not about monetary reward but for “posterity to judge.”

The Nigerian Financial Intelligent Unit, NFIU, was able to confirm the report of this paper. Statement showed that N573 million discovered in Prophet Omale’s bank account’ – 1486743019.

A request was officially made to the bank for the account statement of the religious cleric. But, instead of making the document which was requested by panel investigating Mr Magu available, Mr Nuru took a doctored statement which did not reflect the money in question.

The panel having seen the statement from the NFIU, immediately requested that Mr Nuru go back to the office and bring the correct version, a source authoritatively told DENISAURUS News.

Those present are now shocked that the same CEO of FCMB is now claiming to have made a mistake on the of 573 million paid into Prophet Omale’s bank account.

According to Section 15 of the MLPA (2011), a person who commits money laundering activities faces imprisonment from 7 to 14 years.

A company involved in money laundering is liable to a 100% fine of the received benefits for unlawful activity and annulment of their licence.

Having noticed the money in Prophet Omale’s account, a Suspicious Transactions Reporting, STR under the Anti-Money Laundering, AML regulations set up to monitor such issues, should have been flagged up by the bank.

Instead the bank refused to raise any alarms and even when asked, the CEO deliberately doctored the account, sources informed DENISAURUS News.

