She breaths luxury and lives royal, a true living of the baby girl’s life. She spares no fool when she’s in her element to spend money on the good things of life and that includes choice of properties across the world.

Such is the grandeur lifestyle of Senator Stella Oduah who represents Anambra North in Nigeria’s upper legislative chambers, who should have been sweating under the interrogative hands of the disbanded Special Panel for Investigation, Prosecution and Recovery of Public Properties, headed by Okoi Obono-Obla.

Property acquisition drives her crazy, such that her days as the Minister of Aviation saw her satisfy this insatiable taste to own them and she did own them, in the United Kingdom, as confirm by the UK Fraud office to the defunct SPIP.

One of the properties discovered to be owned by her is located in the heart of Westminister City close to Primlico and James Park station, where the Anambra Princess purchased a leasehold 3-bedroom suite identified with flat Number 210, 27 Monck Street SW1P 2AR.

Investigation disclosed that the apartment in Asquith House is adorned with a large reception and spacious living room, a separate fully fitted kitchen, three double bedrooms, two modern bathrooms; one which is En-suite and a balcony with current market value of £1,415,000 , last sold on August 23,2005 at the price of £700,000 equivalent to N326,525,570(Three Hundred and Twenty-Six Million, Five Hundred and Twenty-Five Thousand, Five Hundred and Seventy Naira) going by the current exchange rate.

In August 31st, 2017, a Real Estate agent was allegedly involved in a shady $1.5M house deal with her in the same year which also put out her apartment in Asquith House for rent at a value of €3,450 approximately N1,379,974 (One Million, Three Hundred and Seventy-Nine Thousand, Nine Hundred and Seventy-Four Naira)

The Anambra silent billionaire also owns undeveloped plots of land measuring 8062.39 square meters and 22,2180 square meters respectively at Alma Beach survey, UK with number 087/2003/82A&B among her acquired earthly possessions.

When contacted the media handlers decided to stay muted.