In the bid to become the next President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has ordered an anti graft boss to start compiling a dossier of all the “dirt” on potential opponents.

As with the 2019 elections, Ibrahim Mustafa Magu, the only man to be rejected and denied from becoming the substantive chairman of the Economics and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, was used to fight opponents.

Mr Magu, who remains in office despite being rejected twice by lawmakers, thanks to the support he got from the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, was able to obtain documents from the commission, which were used to fight those perceived to be political enemies of his allies.

DENISAURUS News had reported in 2017, that Professor Osinbajo an ally of Mr Magu and Asiwaju Tinubu, was deliberately planting his people in the anti-graft agency in order to have a direct hold on the place.

Professor Osinbajo, who forwarded Mr Magu’s name twice to the Senate when President Muhammadu Buhari was not in the country, managed to get another of his associates confirmed as the chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC.

With Professor Osinbajo in charge, the anti-graft agencies have now become a tool for fighting the opposition.

Many of the opposition members were seriously gagged and harassed by the EFCC months before the 2019 elections. This allowed the ruling APC party to keep many seats – including a state like Kogi where the Governor has not performed well.

Mr Magu, who is described as a “perennial offender” and a “liability to the corruption fight,” used sensitive information gathered from the commission to harass perceived enemies of those who he believed could help him secure his confirmation.

The likes of Bukola Saraki was heavily targeted by the anti-graft boss. Allegation of corruption were levelled against Senator Saraki, who served as President of the 8th Senate.

The lawmaker, a former Governor of Kwara state was later acquitted by the Supreme Court over this allegation, but it did not stop Mr Magu from continuing a media trial, in order to tarnish the lawmaker’s reputation and end his political career.

Other politicians targeted by Mr Magu includes Samuel Ortom, the Governor of Benue, whose state Government account was frozen by the anti-graft boss.

Despite doing so, Governor Ortom still went on to win the elections in his state.

Mr Magu went heavily after those in the opposition, but allegation of money laundering made against Asiwaju Tinubu were never investigated.

Although Mr Magu was able to fight perceived opponents on behalf of the APC Chieftain, his position as chairman remains uncertain.

Unfortunately, this paper which was the first to release the details of the indicting report written by the Department of State Services, DSS, against Mr Magu, understands that the Borno officer has still failed to achieve his aims.

Mr Magu has used marabouts from India and had another one arrested in Abuja for failing to get his move from the Commission stalled.

DENISAURUS News has now been exclusively informed that Mr Magu has been promised a juicier role if he helps to compile a list of dossier on opposition members who might become a stumbling block for Asiwaju Tinubu.

“Asiwaju Tinubu, who is desperate to become the next president of Nigeria has promised Mr Magu the VP slot if he is able to deliver on this,” sources reliably told the editor of this paper.

Among those who might want to challenge Asiwaju Tinubu for the ticket in 2023 includes a former Governor of Rivers State. Our sources say that a dossier is already being compiled against Rotimi Amaechi and Goodwill Akpabio, a former Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

According to the insider, Mr Magu has already began work on the assignment given.

Mr Magu, who is due to attend a senior executive course, but has constantly refused to attend, assigned the role to a man named Chidi.

The mandatory course Mr Magu is to attend at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies follows a promotion awarded to him in 2019. The news of the promotion was exclusively published by DENISAURUS News months before it was confirmed by the Police Service Commission, PCS.

Mr Magu who is now working on getting dirts on those who might become a threat to Asiwaju in 2023. He was shocked to discover that the man he assigned to work on the project had other intentions.

Chidi, formerly based in the Abuja office of the Commission, is said to have access to “state bank accounts and many privileged statements of account and information.”

Those close to Chidi, who was seconded from the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC, say he was keeping a copy of each document for himself.

Mr Magu discovered what Chidi was doing, and he immediately sent the officer out of the commission.

It is not the first time Mr Magu has been leaking classified documents to his allies.

In May 2017, DENISAURUS News reported how Mr Magu caused Nigeria’s suspension from a financial intelligence unit by “exposing privileged information to those who should not be allowed access.”

At the time, Mr Magu denied the suspension, claiming the write up was sponsored by “paymasters,” which turned out to be false.

The Egmont, a network of 152 financial intelligence unit with server based in Toronto, clarified in its press statement that the suspension was caused by Mr Magu’s sharing information that should be confidential with allies.

It then called for the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU to be expunged from the EFCC.

A campaign led by DENISAURUS News led to the passage of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Agency, NFIA Bill. The NFIA bill was finally signed by President Buhari in July 2019.

