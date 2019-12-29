Married couples have been advised to work together and build their homes with love, tolerance and oneness in purpose.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu gave the advise during the traditional marriage ceremony of Mr. Ugonna Orji, son of Abia former Governor, Senator Theodore Orji and former Miss Nkeiru Okwubudo held at the Ihite/Uboma Council headquarters, Isinweke in Imo State. He said marriage is a journey couples embark in solemnity and trusting God for grace to succeed, assuring that they would succeed.

Governor Ikpeazu, who doubled as the Chairman of the occasion said he expects the family of Mr. & Mrs. Ugonna Orji to be stronger than their parents’ families. He prayed God to bless the new couple and congratulated them on their successful marriage ceremony.

The event attracted Abia State Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu and wife, Senator T. A Orji and wife, parents of the groom, Senator and Mrs TA Orji, former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, members of the House of Representatives, Speaker Abia State House of Assembly and members of the House, National Organizing Secretary of the PDP, Col. Austin Akonundu (Rtd), Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, State Chairman of the PDP, SSG, Commissioners, T. C Chairmen, Permanent Secretaries, stakeholders, party faithfuls, amongst other dignitaries.