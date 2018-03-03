DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

“Zik Was An Impediment To Igbo And Biafra Progress” – IPOB

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The issue is not about Igbo leaders not doing enough to promote Igbo interest, the problem is that Igbo leaders are actively engaged in the undermining of collective Igbo interest. With the notable exception of Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, the rest are mere errand boys for Abuja and the caliphate. They are visibly terrified of their Fulani masters and would not want to do anything to jeopardize their cherished lucrative relationship with their masters in the North. The supposedly apex socio-cultural organisation Ohaneze Ndigbo is considerably worse.

We thought Ohaneze Ndigbo couldn’t sink any lower after the shambolic Chief Gary Enwo-Igariwe administration but what is confronting us today in Nnia Nwodo is a man who was made by the North and prepared to supervise the genocidal massacre of his own people in order to ensure the interest of the North is always protected or better put, to ensure that Igbos remain subservient to the North in perpetuity.

The problem of bad leadership in Igboland started immediately after the war. From the imposition of the traitor Ukpabi Asika as the governor of the then East Central State, mind you he openly campaigned alongside Yakubu Gowon against Ojukwu, Igbos have never had good honest leaders. They have honest social critics and commentators but rarely good leaders. Every leader you see in Igboland today was placed in office by the caliphate. The Fulani caliphate decide who becomes governor, senator, Ohaneze Ndigbo president general and so on. What you have in Igboland are hungry informants masquerading as leaders.

These supposedly Igbo leaders are on record as being the first set of people to condemn IPOB and invite Hausa Fulani soldiers to come and kill Biafrans. Willie Obiano, Okezie Ikpeazu, Dave Umahi, Rochas Okorocha, Nnia Nwodo and a few senators directly instigated Operation Python Dance II. Many people don’t know that IPOB has even more significant presence in Igweocha (Rivers State) than anywhere else in Biafraland but you don’t hear Ijaw, Ikwerre Igbo, Ndoni or even Ogoni politicians castigate IPOB the way Igbo politicians does on a regular basis. That tells you all you need to know about where their loyalty lies.

Yoruba elders never publicly condemned OPC, Arewa Consultative Forum till date have not offered any categorical condemnation of Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen but Igbo leaders themselves canvassed this m Fulani government to deploy soldiers to the South East to kill innocent agitators. These same leaders never ran to Buhari to send soldiers to stop Fulani herdsmen from slaughtering our people all over Enugu State. But when it came to IPOB agitating to free everybody from the Nigerian bondage we all are in, they found the courage to invite the army to invade Igboland.

On the issue of our rejection of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, history is replete with his accomplishments and miscalculations. As has been extensively written, in a brief comment titled THE FAILED POLITICS OF ZIK which we shall attempt to recreate here, for the world to understand that Zik was an impediment to Igbo and Biafra progress within Nigeria hence our repudiation of all that he stood for.

We can all recall who said these immortal words.

”The new nation called Nigeria should be an estate of our great grand father, Othman Danfodio. We must ruthlessly prevent a change of power. We must use the minorities in the North as willing tools and the South as conquered territories and never allow them to rule over us or have control over their future.” (Sir Ahmadu Bello October 12, 1960)”The Igbos are the sort of people, whose desire is mainly to dominate everybody. If they go to a village; to a town, they want to monopolise everything in that area. If you put them in a labour camp as a labourer, within a year, they’ll try to emerge as head man of that camp, and so on.It’s a northerner first. If you can’t get a northerner, then we take an expatriate. If we can’t then we can employ another Nigerian” :- Ahmadu Bello

The above statements are some of the few love speeches made by Ahmadu Bello against the people of southern Nigeria and Igbos in particular.

While these were going on, Zik was busy dreaming of leading an empire the British built. Like every present Igbo Leader, they are driven by inordinate ambition to rule Nigeria and self preservation.

Hausa Fulani caliphates of the North were happy being ruled by white British people and were not ready for independence. It was Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and co that persuaded the North to embrace independence struggle even when it was obvious they never wanted to form a country with the South. These led to the atrocious demand from them which Zik acquiesced to, that the North should be given political power. Zik was naive in thinking Britain were going to hand over power to him.

Zik’s dream and greed to lead the world’s biggest black nation just to rub shoulders with the western leaders put us in this mess.

It was that unrealizable aspiration and unproductive ambition that ensured we ended up being led by people whose value system is irreconcilable with ours.

That is why today:

1. We are discussing cows instead of industries, science and technology.

2. We are begging Fulanis to stop killing their fellow Nigerians.

3. We are begging them to allow the existence of Nigeria to be renegotiated into acceptable standard of governance to usher in political stability, economic growth and modern development just to say the least.

Zik, despite his undoubted brilliance and intellectual, is not a very good politician. He remains till date the only person that led an independence struggle and never got the chance to lead the country after independence.

Unfortunately present day Igbo leaders have continued in that failed politics of Zik.

The only way out is to dissolve Nigeria, anything short is cosmetic and will be resisted by IPOB.

–

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.