Published On: Mon, Jul 16th, 2018

Zanna Gaddama Remains Borno PDP Chairman – PDP National Legal Adviser 

Zanna Gaddama Remains Borno PDP Chairman – PDP National Legal Adviser

Zanna Gaddama Remains Borno PDP Chairman – PDP National Legal Adviser

By Gbenga Akingbule
The National Legal Adviser of the leading opposition party- Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mr Emmanuel Enoldem  said on Friday that Alh. Zanna Gadama remain  the authentic Chairman of the PDP in Borno state and all official correspondence should be channelled through him .
This was contained in a letter sent to the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the  Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) , Borno State .
According to Mr Enoldem , Alh. Zanna Gaddama is the authentic elected Borno PDP State  Chairman in Borno state following its state congress held last year .
” Futhermore , I am also writring to inform you that the Leadership of our Party in Borno State remains the State Executive Committee (SEC) under the Chairmanship of Mr. Zanna Gaddama  which were elected and sworn into office in accordance with our Party Constitution 2012(as amended). ” The National Legal Adviser of the PDP said .
The National Legal Adviser added that the party is aware of the ” judgement of the Federal High Court, Borno State Division , presided over by His Lordship , Justice M.Y Salihu to the contrary in Suit of FHC/MG/CS/76/17.” .
“Mr Enoldem explained  that ” We have field an appeal against the said judgement and have also applied for stay of execution pending appeal . In such circumstances, the law is that status quo ante bellum ; the status before litigation, must be maintained pending outcome  of the appeal .
” Accordingly, we solicit your usual support and traditional courtesies be extended to them in the discharge of their official duties ” The PDP National Legal Adviser said .
Recalled that the Federal High Court in Maiduguri on July 4th , nullified the election that brought in Gaddama as Chairman declaring it as null and void and of no legal effect .
The PDP ,  under the Ahmed Makarfi led Caretaker Committee had on November 25 2017   moved the inconclusive state congress election to Gombe state citing security reasons,  but this , the court declered as uncostitutional, nulll , void and of no effect .
The court thereafter  declared the plaintiff , Alhaji  Usman Mahdi Badeiri who cotested the chairmanship position alonside Gaddama and  had the highest votes before the Gombe eclection as the state Chairman .

