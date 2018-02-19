Zamfara Killings: Police Makes 3 Arrests
Press Release
Arrest Of Three (3) Principal Suspects For Participating In The Recent Killings In Zamfara State.
THREE (3) PRINCIPAL SUSPECTS:
- Halilu Garba (Alias Mabushi) ‘M’ 45 yrs
- Zubairu Marafa (Alias Wakili) ‘M’ 45yrs
- Nafi’u Badamasi (Alias Zakiru) ‘M’ 40yrs
The above mentioned three (3) principal suspects have been arrested by the Nigeria Police Force for participating in the recent Zamfara Killings.
- The suspects who are now in Police custody are assisting the Police in the investigation into the Crime.
- Further findings follows and all suspects would be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.
CSP JIMOH O. MOSHOOD
FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
FORCE HEADQUARTERS