Published On: Mon, Feb 19th, 2018

Zamfara Killings: Police Makes 3 Arrests

Press Release

Arrest Of Three (3) Principal Suspects For Participating In The Recent Killings In Zamfara State.

 

THREE (3) PRINCIPAL SUSPECTS:

  1. Halilu Garba (Alias Mabushi) ‘M’ 45 yrs
  2. Zubairu Marafa (Alias Wakili) ‘M’ 45yrs
  3. Nafi’u Badamasi (Alias Zakiru) ‘M’ 40yrs

The above mentioned three (3) principal suspects have been arrested by the Nigeria Police Force for participating in the recent Zamfara Killings.

  1. The suspects who are now in Police custody are assisting the Police in the investigation into the Crime.
  2. Further findings follows and all suspects would be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

CSP JIMOH O. MOSHOOD

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

