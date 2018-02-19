DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Zamfara Killings: Police Makes 3 Arrests

Press Release

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Arrest Of Three (3) Principal Suspects For Participating In The Recent Killings In Zamfara State.

THREE (3) PRINCIPAL SUSPECTS:

Halilu Garba (Alias Mabushi) ‘M’ 45 yrs Zubairu Marafa (Alias Wakili) ‘M’ 45yrs Nafi’u Badamasi (Alias Zakiru) ‘M’ 40yrs

The above mentioned three (3) principal suspects have been arrested by the Nigeria Police Force for participating in the recent Zamfara Killings.

The suspects who are now in Police custody are assisting the Police in the investigation into the Crime. Further findings follows and all suspects would be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

–

CSP JIMOH O. MOSHOOD

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS