Yusuf Buhari Stable In Hospital Following Bike Accident

State House Press Release

Yusuf Buhari had a bike accident last night around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.

The President and his wife, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son.

May God reward you all.

–

GARBA SHEHU

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media and Publicity)

December 27, 2017.