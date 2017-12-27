Yusuf Buhari Stable In Hospital Following Bike Accident
Yusuf Buhari Stable In Hospital Following Bike Accident
State House Press Release
Yusuf Buhari had a bike accident last night around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
He broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.
The President and his wife, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son.
May God reward you all.
–
GARBA SHEHU
Senior Special Assistant to the President
(Media and Publicity)
December 27, 2017.