The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is not the only incorrupt Nigerian.

Dogara said this on Tuesday in Abuja where President Buhari commissioned the new Headquarters the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

According to the Speaker, there are millions of Nigerians that are corrupt-free.

“The fact that we have seated here, before us a president whose global acclaim has been corrupt-free, I can tell you that he is not alone in Nigeria.

“There are millions of Nigerians, that we come across day by day, that are corrupt-free.

“There is a representation of history. A prophet cried to God that said he was the only one that has not bowed his knees to Baal, but God replied to that prophet that He has reserved in that city, people who have not bowed their knees to Baal.

“There are millions of Nigerians that have not bowed their knees to the god of corruption and that fact must be emphasized,” Dogara stated.

The speaker stressed the need for improved welfare of the EFCC officials.

“Mr. President, we have the responsibility to insulate the officers and men of this agency from temptation and that means we have to better their condition of service,” he said.

He described the building of the EFCC headquarters as a demonstration of the Federal Government’s commitment to the anti-corruption war.