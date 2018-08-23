DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Your London Medical Costs Could Have Turned Nigeria’s Health Sector Around, Atiku Tells Buhari

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari over his recent move to sponsor a foreign medical treatment of a serving corps member, Okenala Ahmed, who is visually impaired.

The former vice president, on his twitter handle, said that if Mr Buhari had invested the public funds spent on his London medicals he would not need to take care of the cost of medical treatment of Mr Ahmed.

The corps member, who is a 28-year-old graduate of Insurance from the Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara State is currently doing his service year in Daura, Katsina State.

He said: “I commend @NGRPresident @MBuhari for paying medical bills of a blind corps member 5 months to the 2019 election, but I remind him that if he had invested the public funds he spends on his London medicals on public healthcare, he wouldn’t need to do this.”

Mr Atiku, however, commended the president for paying medical bills of the blind corps member 5 months to the 2019 election.

However, reacting to Mr Atiku’s Tweet, Bashir Ahmad, Buhari’s aide, reminded former vice president that on March 11, 2007, he (Atiku) interrupted his campaign to go to London to treat a ‘not very serious injury’ on his knee.

Mr Atiku was reported to have fallen off his running machine and was then flown to the UK.

“Just a remember sir, on March 11, 2007, Nigeria’s VP, a leading contender in April 2007’s presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abuja, interrupted his campaign to go to London to treat a ‘not very serious injury’ on his knee,” the presidential aide wrote.