DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

You Can’t Lure Us Into Slavery, Osun Young Professionals Tell Oyinlola

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Prominent sons and daughters of Osun State have dismissed the report credited to a former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, purportedly endorsing a candidate and zoning the governorship to a particular senatorial district as a futile attempt by some spent politicians to continue to mortgage the future of the state.

The natives, under the aegis of Osun Young Professionals in Nigeria and Diaspora, while reacting to a media report on the statement credited to the former governor at the 10th coronation of Timi of Ede, said Oyinlola lost the moral right to propose to Osun people how they should govern their affairs, stating that he has been a part of the vicious cabal that has ruined the state and thrown her people into unfathomable prison of debts.

The young Osun professionals in the press statement signed by Professor Femi Osunyemi, condemned the sleight attempt by Oyinlola to fool residents and natives of the state into believing he was promoting their interests.

“We have seen through this charade. We have also seen this move before. Is it not the same Oyinlola who conspired with some cabal to force Governor Rauf Aregbesola on us for a second term in office? We remember clearly how Aregbesola was rubbishing his government and his person to his face, calling them a thief who stole his mandate and all sorts of names while he Oyinlola stood there with him on the podium laughing. He never for once throughout the campaign in 2014 denied the damning declaration of incompetence and non-performance made by Aregbesola against him and his administration. Even after the election, did he ever come out to debunk the claims?

“Is it that kind of person that will now show us the direction to go or now pretend to be protecting the interest of Osun State? Osun people are not fools, we have removed the wool they placed over our eyes. We know what we want and we shall demonstrate that when the time comes,” they stated.

The group warned Osun indigenes and residents not to be fooled again by anyone, especially those who have impoverished their lives and their collaborators.

“We must not allow ourselves to be fooled again. We must unite to drive out the emmisaries who are repatriating our collective wealth to some foreign overlords. We must not also allow their collaborators to steal power from us again. People like Oyinlola can’t fool us and we must not allow them to con us in coming election.

“Osun State has been thrown into a bondage of debt by the current government. It is a shame that they would be thinking of imposing their cronies, who would continue the rounds of incompetence and political forgery, and put us on eternal bondage. All this we must not allow to happen,” the statement read in part.