Yobe Youths Wash Away Buhari Bad Omen After Visit

A group of youths in Yobe symbolically cast off the bad omen brought to the state by President Muhammadu Buhari during his recent visit, when they engaged in sweeping and washing the streets of the state capital.

They came out with brooms, water and detergent to wash off the President’s bad spell, soon after his departure.

It was not the first time such gesture was being done. A similar thing was done in Kano some months back.