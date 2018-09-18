DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Yobe 2019: The APC Politics Of Imposition – By George Onmonya Daniel

The governor of Yobe State, Ibrahim Geidam, has publicly chosen his successor, who has been endorsed by President Muhammadu Buhari. Mr. Mai Mala Buni, the current Secretary of the APC, is the man the Govenor handpicked to replace him. This imposition was what many members of the PDP who joined the APC complained about. On the other hand Mr. Mai Mala Buni ensures that there wouldn’t be direct primaries but indirect primaries in Yobe State so that the governor who is contesting for the post of senate would easily defeat his main rival, former governor and now Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim by cornering the delegates.

Now who is Mr. Mai Mala Buni? From what I heard the man’s highest qualification is secondary school certificate. With the whole people in Yobe State, the man the governor endorsed to be his successor is a secondary school certificate holder. Some of you would say it doesn’t matter, of course it does. Nigeria should and most move out of this mediocrity of leadership. If you must impose you should impose people that are most qualified not people you impose because you want to control them.

I don’t know how Mr. Mai Mala Buni made it to become the APC Secretary and even won again a second time, but this I can tell you the reason why you hardly hear of him is because he is incapacitated by his lack of higher education. I have never seen him on television talking on behalf of his party.

The story that the APC in Yobe State gave the governor the power to anoint anybody he wants to be his successor is ridiculous. We all know that the governor is the APC. We all know that Governor Geidam muscled the APC to give him the power. This is simply money politics.

I have no complain with the governor endorsing, sorry imposing, his Director of Press, Abdullahi Bego, as House of Representative member representing the APC. Mr. Bego is most qualified. One of the best students during his time in the University of Maiduguri. Even though I have problem with this type of politics of imposition wrapped around euphemism as endorsement, if one have the common sense to impose someone that’s most qualified, critics would hardly have much to say. But when it is obvious that the imposition is being done to control the man endorsed and to cover up some of the atrocities of these governors, then people should really be weary.

Ideally the politics of Yobe State should not ordinarily be my problem, but I started my primary school in Damboa Primary School in Potiskum, Borno State then, and after a year was transferred to Army Children School, Potiskum. I grew up in Bama, Borno State. I see these two states as my states. I have friends all over. Friends who are like family. I think Yobe State doesn’t deserve this. Yobe State deserves better. This is simply heartbreaking.