Yahaya Bello Wasted N5 Billion On Melaye’s Failed Recall Plot – PDP Claims

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State has accused the State Governor, Yahaya Bello of wasting over N5 billion public fund on his failed plot to recall the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district of the State, Dino Melaye.

The party, which described Governor Yahaya Bello as “heartless” lamented that the over N5 billion would have paid at least two months salary of workers in Kogi State.

Reacting to the boycott of yesterday’s INEC verification exercise by the electorate, the PDP in a statement signed by Achadu Dickson, Director Research and Documentation, called for the thorough investigation of the claim by some of the electorates who turned out for the exercise that their signatures were forged.

“Those who were involved in the petition submitted to INEC for the recall of Senator Dino Melaye must be arrested and tried for forgery, ” the PDP said.

The party said the huge human and financial resources deployed to the “Dino Melaye must go” agenda would have made meaningful impact on the lives of the downtrodden people of Kogi State, especially the workers that are being owed several months salary.

It declared that the open rejection of the recall agenda by the people of Kogi State was a clear signal that APC and Governor Yahaya Bello have been rejected in the State