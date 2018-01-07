Yahaya Bello Sacks 1,774 Workers, 8 perm Secs In Kogi

The administration of Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, has compulsorily retired eight permanent secretaries, some directors and dismissed 1, 774 others from the state civil service.

The affected staff were served their letters last December.

The letters were signed by Deborah Ogunmola, state head of service, and Ado Shaibu, chairman of the state Civil Service Commission.

A copy of the retirement letter addressed to one of the affected permanent secretaries indicated that the retirement was “in the interest of the public”.

Some of the affected permanent secretaries told NAN that they were contemplating legal action.

However, Mrs Petra Akinti-Onyegbule, chief press secretary to Yahaya Bello, the governor, defended the action, saying it was part of ongoing reforms in the civil service.