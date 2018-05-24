DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Worried Okorocha Meets Buhari Again

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo and former governor of Edo, Adams Oshiomhole in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Okorocha’s meeting with the President which lasted for about an hour, came few days after he met the president in his country home, Daura, Katsina state, where he complained about the conduct of the ward congress of the All Progressives Congress in Imo.

Okorocha, who was accompanied by the former governor of Edo, Adams Oshiomhole, declined comment on the outcome of his meeting with the president.

It was however gathered that Okorocha might have again lodged a fresh complaint about the way and manner the ward and local government APC congresses were conducted in Imo.

It would be recalled that Okorocha had on May 7 in Daura told newsmen after closed door meeting with President Buhari that there was no ward congress in Imo

He said ; “We expect internal democracy and internal democracy is the way to go. Those kind of funny politics that were played must stop, where people want to carry ballot boxes, steal results looks so primitive.

“I intimated Mr President and we will make sure that such things must stop.’’

Okorocha and his supporters also boycotted the local government APC congress and insisted that a fresh date for ward congress should be fixed before the local government congress.

The governor, while addressing his loyalists, announced that there would be no local government congress in the state until the crisis of the ward congress was rectified.

The Imo state APC Chairman, Mr Hillari Eke, however, told newsmen in Owerri on May 14 that the ward and local government congresses were concluded successfully in the state.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had last two weeks attempted to reconcile the governor with the rival faction of the APC in Imo.