World Humanitarian Day: Osodieme Calls For Selfless Living

The wife of Governor of Anambra State, and founder of Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE), Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) has called on Nigerians to imbibe the culture of selfless living in order to promote harmony and good neighborliness in communities.

In a Special Easter Message in Awka on the occasion of the commemoration of World Humanitarian Day 2018, signed by Chief Media Officer, Emeka Ozumba, Osodieme observed that there is a growing trend towards selfishness which suggests that we are fast losing the very essence of humanity.

According to her, “World Humanitarian Day reminds us of our responsibility to be humane and selfless in relationship with fellow citizens in the face of complex challenges that we all face every day which has seriously eroded the values we once held dear as Christians and peoples of faith. Our world and communities is increasingly strewn by strife and privation which has left many of us selfish, thankfully we are today reminded that it is high time we rediscovered the act of charity.”

Osodieme reiterated that many across the world, our nation and communities now feel dispossessed and often do not get heard:

“Today many are internally displaced either by conflict or natural disasters like flooding and have become refugees out of no fault of theirs. Therefore, let us rise and assist in the spirit of onye aghana nwanne ya. It behooves on us as Nigerians especially ndi Anambra to reach out to our neighbours and those in need either in the form of advice or little help which tends to go a long way in healing the larger society.”

Osodieme explained that she has tries to do her best through the programmes of her NGO, CAFÉ by supporting the less privileged especially indigent women and widows many of whom received the twenty-one 2-Bedroom bungalows she has built and donated free across the state, and over four thousand trained and empowered in various vocational trades. She further stated that her passion is not just helping the needy, but in teaching people to fish in other to live sustainable life rather than just giving them fish or handouts.

World Humanitarian Day is a day dedicated to recognize humanitarian personnel and those who have lost their lives working for humanitarian causes. The Day is marked every year on 19th August to express solidarity with people affected by humanitarian crises and pay tribute to humanitarian workers who help them.