Work Begins on Enugu – Onitsha Expressway

…Major Roads in Onitsha, Nnewi and Awka to be Dualized

Gov. Wilie Obiano of Anambra State has re-stated his administration’s resolve to dualise the 33-Nkwelle Ezunaka road.

Who Will Win Anambra Guber? Gov. Willie Obiano [APGA]

Hon. Osita Chidoka [UPP]

Oseloka Obaze [PDP]

Tony Nwoye [APC] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

“This is part of measures by government to decongest vehicular traffic within the Onitsha metropolis,’’ Gov. Willie Obiano said this at a function in Onitsha.

He pledged his government’s readiness to expand the Awka Road in Onitsha to enhance traffic flow in the commercial city.

Gov Obiano, then, announced government’s intention to open up inner city roads in Onitsha, noting that the projects would be accomplished through Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

The governor explained that government had commenced rehabilitation work on the failed portions of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway to reduce the current traffic experienced on the Old Awka-Onitsha road.

He said that it was regrettable that inflow of traffic and unnecessary delays caused because of the deplorable condition of some roads, saying his administration would embark on construction of all roads at the end of the rainy season.

Gov Obiano had earlier assured ndi Anambra that major roads in Nnewi and the fast developing capital city will soon be dualized to meet international standard.