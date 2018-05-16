DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Women In Politics: Aisha Buhari Calls For Increased Participation

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has called for an increase in the participation of women in active politics, to improve national development.

Mrs Buhari made the call on Tuesday when she received members of the Jam’iyyar Matan Arewa at the State House, Abuja.

The organisation the “Jam’Iyyar Matan Arewa’’, was founded in 1963 by a group of wives of Northern Nigeria top government officials with the support of the then Premier of the region, Sir Ahmadu Bello, to raise awareness for women in Northern Nigeria.

The wife of the President, who was appointed as the Grand Patron of the organization, encouraged women to seek elective offices in the country.

She decried the low participation of women in politics, insisting that the only way to have the voices of women heard at the national level was for them to be actively involved in politics.

Mrs Buhari, however, used the opportunity to commend the Federal Government for the ban on production and sale of codeine, as a result of excessive consumption of the drug by some youths in Nigeria.

She assured the delegation of her readiness to support the group in their effort to resuscitate the organisation.

Earlier, the chairperson of the organisation and former Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Mrs Aisha Sadauki, said that the organisation was at the State House to inform the wife of the President of their intention to revive the 55-year old organisation.

Sadauki also declared the organisation`s support for the Future Assured programme of Mrs Buhari, which aims at improving the lives of women and children in Nigeria.

She also informed the wife of the President of their intention to resuscitate the organisation and use it as a platform to champion the cause of women in Northern Nigeria.