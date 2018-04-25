DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Woman Dies While Drawing Water From Well In Awka

By Nedum Noble

A middle-aged petty trader on Wednesday lost her life while drawing water from a well in her residence in Ogechukwu street, Awka, the Anambra State capital.

The deceased, a native of Ugbenu in Awka North local government area of the state, simply identified as ifenyinwa, said to be an epileptic patient, was said to have gone to fetch the water around 7am when the incident happened.

Some of the residents of the area, who described the incident as tragic, said she was attempting to draw the water from the well with a rope when the fit suddenly came over her, flinging her into the well.

One of them, who gave her name as Justina, blamed the incident on her relatives and neighbours, saying they would not have allowed her to fetch the water herself in view of her health challenge.

“She might not have died that way if she had been assisted to fetch the water,” she lamented.

A neighbor, who preferred anonymity, however dismissed the blame game, saying the deceased had been fetching water from the well over the years she had lived in the compound.

“That was not the first time she fetched water from the well. Even though she suffered from epilepsy, she had been engaged in some other tedious activities, including visiting village markets where she purchased fruits she sold.

“I think she was just destined to die today. If not, she could have successfully fetched the water the way she had always done,” he said.

247ureports.com however gathered that the corpse was later rescued by a swimming expert who jumped into the well with the assistance of a rope tied to a ladder.

When our correspondent visited the scene of the incident, residents of the area and other sympathisers, besieged the compound, expressing shock over the incident as well as consoling the family of the deceased.