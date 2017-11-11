Wizkid And Davido Compete For MTV Best African Act

Nigerian music titans Wizkid and Davido are up against each other this weekend for an MTV European Music Award.

The ceremony is happening in London, UK, on Sunday.

So we had a quick look to see who would win, if it was just up to YouTube views.

Davido’s If has been watched a whopping 49 million times

Wizkid comes in just short of that with 47 million views on his collabo with Drake.

Just to put that in perspective, one of Drake’s other songs, Hotline Bling, has 1.3 billion views.

Among the other contestants for the top spot is Angolan singer C4 Pedro. He flew to London yesterday ahead of the ceremony and popped into the BBC headquarters.

He told us that if he wins he will be the first Portuguese-speaking star to get this award.