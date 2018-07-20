DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Wizkid, Beyonce to perform at Mandela concert in SA

Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Beyonce and Jay-Z are among headliners billed to perform at a Nelson Mandela tribute concert to be held in South Africa at the end of the year.

The couple will form part of a star-studded line-up at the Mandela:100 event on December 2 to honour the legacy of the anti-apartheid hero in his Centenary year.

Other performers include Ed Sheeran, Chris Martin, Pharrell Williams, D’banj, Femi Kuti, Sho Madjozi, at the event organised by the non-profit Global Citizen network, who say the concert is the “biggest campaign on the Global Goals to end extreme poverty ever.”

Global Citizen has held annual concerts aimed at getting young people involved in causes since 2012.

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey will also deliver a keynote speech on former South African president Mandela’s teachings at the event.

The Mandela 100 concert is the first global citizen festival to be held in Africa.

South Africans have begun sharing their excitement in anticipation of the concert, particularly as Beyonce last performed in South Africa in 2004.

They will be able to earn free tickets to the concert by taking action in Johannesburg’s local communities and Global Citizen’s platforms from August 21.

Source: CNN Africa