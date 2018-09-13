DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

September 13, 2018

Press Statement

With Buhari As Sole Presidential Candidate, APC Is Now Doomed

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says with the emergence of President

Muhammadu Buhari, who has become grossly unpopular among Nigerians, as

its sole Presidential candidate, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is

now irredeemably doomed for a crushing defeat in the 2019 general

elections.

The party points out that President Buhari’s fear to contest an elective

presidential primary, for which he and a few APC leaders scared away

other presidential contestants within their party with threats and high

nomination form fees, ended up ruining APC’s chance of fielding a good

candidate for the election.

Had President Buhari shed his desperation for power and allowed for

internal democracy within the APC, particularly when it became clear

that Nigerians across board have become averse to his re-election, due

to his incompetence and insensitivity to the plight of the citizens,

there would have been little hope for the APC.

In muzzling contest in APC and gleefully emerging a sole candidate,

President Buhari has merely won a pyrrhic victory; a General without a

troop, with no capacity to face a general election, as the army of

stakeholders and the masses that supported him in 2015 have since left

him because of his unfulfilled promises and many failures in governance.

Now that Mr. President has confirmed by his body language that he had no

chance in a party he leads, how then can he stand a chance in the

general elections where millions of Nigerians, who are suffering untold

hardship because of his misrule are only waiting to deal him a blow with

their votes?

Owing to Buhari’s incompetence, Nigerians’ purchasing power has become

abysmally low, industries have wound up with attendant mass job losses,

foreign direct investments have hit all time low, international partners

have totally lost confidence in doing business with our compatriots,

while this administration has no economic blueprint except borrowing.

Since President Buhari’s declaration to contest the 2019 election, true

democrats and other well-meaning citizens have continued to leave the

APC in droves to the repositioned PDP, which has now become the rallying

platform for all Nigerians, in their collective quest for a new

President among the array of very credible aspirants in the PDP.

Moreover, while it is settled that President Buhari is no match to any

of our presidential aspirants, all indices points to his imminent defeat

as the PDP remain committed to a credible, free, fair and transparent

Presidential primary, where Nigerians will freely participate to throw

up that President that will lead our nation to the path of unity, peace,

good governance and economic prosperity for our people.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary